The Gateway to Kurdistan welcomes thousands of tourists in Eid festivities

2025-04-02 11:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, welcomedtens of thousands of visitors during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as tourists fromacross Iraq and neighboring countries flocked to the city to experience itsvibrant celebrations and seamless entry procedures.

Visitors praised the smooth travel process at border crossings andcheckpoints, highlighting the city’s hospitality and well-organized facilities.

"The procedures were quick and efficient; it took only minutes toenter Erbil," said Ahmed, a tourist from Baghdad. "The focus onvisitor comfort is evident everywhere."

Ali, who traveled from Basra, echoed the sentiment. "I never feltfar from home. The hospitality was outstanding, and getting here was effortlessthanks to the support from local authorities," he said.

Erbil’s streets were adorned with festive decorations, enhancing the holidayspirit, while major attractions, including the historic Erbil Citadel and SamiAbdulrahman Park, were bustling with families and tourist groups.

"Everything here is full of life," said Saraa, a visitor fromBaghdad. "Transportation is easy, with taxis and modern public transitmaking it simple to get around."

The city’s affordability compared to other regional tourist destinationshas also added to its appeal.

"Prices here are reasonable. We rented a serviced apartment at agreat rate and explored historical sites and traditional markets," saidAhmed, a tourist from Kirkuk.



