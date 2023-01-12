Al-Sudani: the Germany trip will touch on electricity, banking, and associated gas

2023/01/12 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking in a press conference ahead of his embarkment today, al-Sudani said the Iraqi delegation includes the ministers of foreign affairs, industry, and migration, in addition to businesspersons and advisors.



"We will sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) related to the electricity sector with the German side," he said, "we will also sign MoUs on development, education, and technical training." "Investment opportunities in associated gas are very huge," he continued, "we will also work out financial cooperation with the German side to bolster industry and economy." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday said his Germany trip will touch on issues relevant to electricity, banking, and economy.Speaking in a press conference ahead of his embarkment today, al-Sudani said the Iraqi delegation includes the ministers of foreign affairs, industry, and migration, in addition to businesspersons and advisors."We will sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) related to the electricity sector with the German side," he said, "we will also sign MoUs on development, education, and technical training." "Investment opportunities in associated gas are very huge," he continued, "we will also work out financial cooperation with the German side to bolster industry and economy."

Sponsored Links