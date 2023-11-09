Iraq Signs Cooperation Agreement to Enhance Civil Aviation

2023-11-09 16:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, sponsored the signing of a cooperation and capacity-building agreement between the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The ICAO is a United Nations agency, established to help countries share their skies to their mutual benefit. The ceremony took […]

