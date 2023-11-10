Iraqi Prime Minister and Kurdistan Region President discuss national issues and elections
2023-11-10 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited Erbil Governorate and held discussions with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq President, Nechirvan Barzani. The meeting, which took place against the backdrop of critical national developments, addressed a range of financial, political, and security matters crucial to the future of Iraq.
A key focus of the discussion was coordinating efforts between the central government and the Kurdistan Region authorities to support the effective execution of the government's program. Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the primary goal of enhancing public services and improving economic conditions across all regions of Iraq.
Elevating living standards for Iraqi citizens remains at the forefront of the government's agenda, and collaborative efforts between the central government and regional authorities are deemed essential in achieving this objective.
Both sides also discussed the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, scheduled for February. The two leaders underscored the importance of supporting the Independent High Electoral Commission in conducting fair, transparent, and credible elections. Ensuring that the electoral process aligns with the aspirations and desires of the citizens in the Kurdistan Region was a shared commitment during the meeting.
The discussion delved into the multifaceted challenges faced by the region, particularly in terms of security and economics. Both leaders emphasized the shared objective of enhancing and sustaining stability in the Kurdistan Region and, by extension, throughout Iraq. Addressing these challenges is vital to fostering a secure environment, economic growth, and prosperity.