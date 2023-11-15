Iraq Inaugurates New Oil Terminal at Khor Al-Zubair Port

2023-11-15 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Transport has announced the opening of the 340-meter-long oil terminal at Khor Al-Zubair port. The General Company for Iraqi Ports inaugurated the crucial project, part of the second phase of the Japanese loan, in the presence of Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Futoshi Matsumoto. According to a statement from the […]

