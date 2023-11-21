Iraq News Now

Iraq Prepares Plans to Process Imported Gas at Al Faw

2023-11-21 06:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting on Monday to continue discussions on the establishment of a fixed platform for processing imported gas in Al-Faw Port. According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the project is a crucial strategic initiative for Iraq, aiming to […]

