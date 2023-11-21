FICC to increase the number of banks supported by CBI

2023-11-21 21:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce (FICC) announced on Tuesday that it has undertaken an initiative to increase the number of correspondent banks supported by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI). The President of the FICC, Abdul Razzaq Al-Zuhairi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the federation undertook an initiative […]

