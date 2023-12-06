CTG in KRI announces death of three senior YPG military officials

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced on Wednesday the deaths of three prominent military officials belonging to the People's Protection Units (YPG) in an explosion in Syria's Deir Ezzor province.

According to information released by the Group, yesterday, Tuesday, three high-ranking military officials within the YPG were killed due to an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device attached beneath a YPG militants' vehicle near the Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor.