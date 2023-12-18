Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Security forces thwarted attempt to storm an electoral center

Security forces thwarted attempt to storm an electoral center

Security forces thwarted attempt to storm an electoral center
Security forces thwarted attempt to storm an electoral center
2023-12-18 21:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security force thwarted an attempt to storm an electoral center in the eastern part of the capital, Baghdad, on Monday evening by a group claiming allegiance to a well-known political faction.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that three vehicles lacking license plates and featuring a tattoo of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, purportedly affiliated with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, attempted to breach the Fadak electoral center in Al-Amin area, District 743.

The source added that the controlling force forcefully prevented their entry into the electoral center, noting the arrival of military reinforcements from the Federal Police and a force from the Baghdad Operations Command.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links