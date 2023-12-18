Security forces thwarted attempt to storm an electoral center

2023-12-18 21:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security force thwarted an attempt to storm an electoral center in the eastern part of the capital, Baghdad, on Monday evening by a group claiming allegiance to a well-known political faction.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that three vehicles lacking license plates and featuring a tattoo of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, purportedly affiliated with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, attempted to breach the Fadak electoral center in Al-Amin area, District 743.

The source added that the controlling force forcefully prevented their entry into the electoral center, noting the arrival of military reinforcements from the Federal Police and a force from the Baghdad Operations Command.