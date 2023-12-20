Nechirvan Barzani congratulates el-Sisi on his re-election

2023-12-20 14:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, extended his congratulations to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt on his re-election for a new presidential term, through a message conveyed on Wednesday. He wished President el-Sisi success and prosperity.

In his message, President Barzani affirmed KRI's aspiration to strengthen its ties with Egypt during President el-Sisi's new term, expressing wishes for security, stability, progress, and prosperity for the Egyptian people.

Last Monday, the Egyptian Elections Authority declared Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's victory in the presidential elections. He secured a third term for six years, attaining 89.6% of the valid votes, totaling 39,702,451 votes.