2023-12-24 17:45:13 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Oil Ministry confirmed on Friday that the government takes into account oil price fluctuations through the OPEC+ group to lower risks and generate adequate revenues for the country’s treasury. The spokesperson of the Oil Ministry, Asem Jihad, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the government is fully aware of […]

The post Iraq to maintain oil productions cuts until March 2024 appeared first on Iraqi News.