Nearly 3,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Sulaymaniyah: hospital

2023-12-25 15:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Hewa Cancer Hospital, a leading oncology center in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, reported today that the number of cancer cases diagnosed in 2023 mirrors closely the figures from 2022. The hospital sees an average of 800 patients daily, with approximately 3,000 cancer diagnoses recorded so far this year.

"While preliminary, the current data suggests a relatively stable incidence of cancer cases compared to last year," stated Dr. Muhammad Abdul Wahab, Head of the Cancer Control Department at Hewa Hospital. "In 2022, Hewa diagnosed 3,041 cases, with the broader Sulaymaniyah region recording 3,322. To date in 2023, we have seen 2,978 cases, with two days remaining in the year."

Dr. Abdul Wahab acknowledged that these figures represent only a segment of the total cancer burden in the region. "Beyond Hewa, additional patients seek diagnosis and treatment at other facilities, including private hospitals," he noted.

The reasons behind the high cancer incidence are complex and likely multifactorial. Environmental pollution, dietary patterns, and lifestyle choices, including physical inactivity, are among the potential contributing factors.

"While the current stability may offer a measure of reassurance, it is crucial to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing cancer prevention," said Dr. Abdul Wahab. He called on the government and the community to join hands in an effort to tackle environmental challenges, promote healthy lifestyles, and raise awareness about cancer risk factors and early detection strategies.

"By working together, we can empower individuals to make informed choices and mitigate their risk of developing cancer," Dr. Abdul Wahab concluded. "Ultimately, our collective efforts hold the key to reducing the future burden of cancer in our region."