Kurdistan tourism nearly halved in 2023: official data

2023-12-31 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region of Iraq received nearly 3.5 million tourists from inside and outside the country in 2023, data by the Kurdistan Tourism Board showed on Sunday.

The board's data show that 25% of those tourists were foreigners, coming from Gulf states, Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries in Europe.

The most popular tourist destination in the region this year was Erbil, which saw over 1.8 million visitors in 2023. Other popular destinations included Sulaymaniyah and Duhok.