Kurdish leader Barzani with Iraqi National Movement: Threats to Iraq's stability on the table

2024-11-18 16:50:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the SecretaryGeneral of the Iraqi National Movement, Ayad Allawi, discussed ongoing regionaldevelopments and Iraq's stability.

A statement from Barzani’s headquarters indicated that the leaderreceived Allawi and his delegation at his residence in Saladin Resort in Erbil,the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

"The meeting exchanged views on the Kurdistan Parliamentelections held last October,” the statement affirmed. “It also covered recentdevelopments in Iraq and the region, along with the threats and challenges toIraq's stability."