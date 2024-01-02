Kurdistan's Bar Association scraps festivities amidst economic woes, security threats

2024-01-02 20:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Bar Association (KBA) scrapped its anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, citing unpaid salaries and escalating security threats that cast a pall over the Kurdistan region.

The KBA, normally proud of its achievements and extensive network, acknowledged the hardship faced by Kurdish public servants who went unpaid for three months in 2023.

Blaming "discrimination" by the federal government, the KBA demanded it fulfill its financial and constitutional obligations to all Iraqi employees.

The KBA statement condemned recent "unjust attacks" on Kurdistan's security forces and infrastructure as violations of regional sovereignty. Urging the federal government to shoulder its military and constitutional responsibilities, the KBA warned of "dire consequences" if instability spirals in the country.