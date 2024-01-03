Coordination Framework decides to replace current governors

2024-01-03 15:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Amer Al-Fayez, head of the "Tasmeem" alliance and a key figure within the Coordination Framework, revealed on Wednesday that the majority of the Framework's leaders have decided to replace all current governors with new faces, considering this decision undemocratic and a disregard for the desire of the governorate's residents.

Al-Fayez, a representative from Basra, informed Shafaq News Agency that "The Coordination Framework held a meeting yesterday evening, Tuesday, and made a majority decision, not a consensus, not to renew the mandate for all current governors and to replace them in the new phase."

However, Al-Fayez noted that "The governors who can secure more than half plus one of the votes of the Provincial Council members can remain in their positions, including Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, who is part of the Coordination Framework."

He concluded by saying, "I disagreed with the decision of the framework because there is no justification to replace successful governors. They were elected by the governorate's public and, therefore, it is neither right nor democratic to disregard the vision and desire of the public with a political decision."

On Tuesday evening, the Coordination Framework leaders held a meeting attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to discuss the formation of local governments.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting is discussing the possibility of retaining some of the current governors after evaluating their performance."