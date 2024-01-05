Kata'ib Jund al-Imam Ali official in Basra responds to the PMF

2024-01-05 22:30:21 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The response of the official from Kata'ib Jund al-Imam Ali in Basra, Alaa al-Mohammadi, on Friday, addressed the statement issued by the Basra’s al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Fources-PMF) Operations Command, which he described as "undisciplined factions."

Al-Mohammadi stated, "We regret the issued statements and remarks that stripped us of our jihadist history in defending the nation, religion, sect, and affiliation to the Holy Mobilization... We represent jihad, we represent the mobilization, and we are the men of the frontlines and battles."

He further added, "Regardless of the accusations against us from our brethren, we will not respond to preserve the reputation of the mujahideen and the PMF, but we refuse to be stripped of our affiliation to it."

The Operations Command issued a clarification today, Friday, regarding the events in Basra, stating that "undisciplined groups" incited discord among the masses.

According to a statement from the Operations Command, "The PMF Authority in Basra organized an event to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the martyrs of victory, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the martyr commander Qasem Soleimani. During the central event, undisciplined and unaffiliated groups with the Popular Mobilization Authority incited discord among the masses, leading to the firing of gunshots."

The statement continued, "These individuals, affiliated with a person named (Alaa al-Mohammadi), have been arrested, and all legal measures will be taken against them. We emphasize not allowing any group to disrupt the situation and drag the PMF into turmoil within Basra."