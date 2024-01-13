Qi Card Extends Western Union Service to Rafidain Clients

2024-01-13 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Qi Card has announced the inclusion of all holders of Rafidain Bank cards in the Western Union money transfer service. Director Ali Hussein Mun'im said the decision was made in order to serve a broader segment of the public. Qi Card was established in 2007 as a joint venture between the private […]

