Barzani stresses KRI's role in maintaining Iraq's Stability

2024-01-14 15:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani affirmed that the Kurdistan Region has consistently sought to play a crucial role in Iraq's stability.

According to a statement from his office, Barzani received the new Finnish Ambassador to Iraq, Anu Saarela, who expressed her delight at visiting the Kurdistan Region, commending the region's stability and progress.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region, focusing on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad. They reiterated the commitment to ongoing discussions aimed at resolving outstanding issues.

Barzani expressed gratitude to Ambassador Saarela and wished her success in her duties, and thanked the Finnish government and people for their assistance to the Kurdistan Region.

He commended the role of Finnish forces and the international coalition in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the Kurdistan Region's continuous efforts to play a significant role in Iraq's stability.

Separately, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met with Ambassador Saarela to discuss the latest developments in Iraq and the region. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region and resuming oil exports promptly.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of protecting the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as well as safeguarding the international coalition forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq while continuing to fulfill their duties.