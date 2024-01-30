Chinese companies buy largest share of Iraqi oil

2024-01-30 03:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) announced on Monday that many Chinese oil companies bought Iraqi oil in December 2023. SOMO’s statistics revealed that 44 oil companies—12 of which were Chinese—purchased oil from Iraq in December 2023. The data showed that seven Indian oil corporations purchased Iraqi crude oil in […]

