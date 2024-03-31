Iraq News Now

Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil
2024-03-31 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased slightly in Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 147,000 IQD per $100 upon today's session closure.

The selling prices at currency exchange stores registered a selling rate of 148,000 IQD for every $100, while the buying rate was 146,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 146,900 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 146,800 dinars.

