Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraq, Turkey Discuss Progress on Development Road Project

Iraq, Turkey Discuss Progress on Development Road Project

Iraq Turkey Discuss Progress on Development Road Project
Iraq, Turkey Discuss Progress on Development Road Project
2024-05-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Mohibis Al-Saadawi, met with a Turkish delegation at the Ministry of Transport on Thursday to discuss the latest updates on the Development Road project. According to a ministry statement, the minister welcomed the Turkish delegation, led by Burak Ikan, Director General of International Relations at the Turkish […]

The post Iraq, Turkey Discuss Progress on Development Road Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links