Iraq, Turkey Discuss Progress on Development Road Project

2024-05-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Mohibis Al-Saadawi, met with a Turkish delegation at the Ministry of Transport on Thursday to discuss the latest updates on the Development Road project. According to a ministry statement, the minister welcomed the Turkish delegation, led by Burak Ikan, Director General of International Relations at the Turkish […]

