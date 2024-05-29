Baghdad Calls for Meeting to Resume Kurdistan Oil Exports

2024-05-29 05:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has said it is prioritising the resumption of oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan, and the export of oil through the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP), "in line with national interests". In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said it has invited the Kurdistan Ministry of Natural Resources and international […]

