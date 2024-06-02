2024-06-02 04:20:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a significant step toward bolstering Iraq's financial sector, EU Delegation to Iraq Chargé d'affaires Mr. David Healy has expressed support for the launch of the Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) National Strategy for Bank Lending for 2024-2029. This strategic initiative, developed under the EU and Germany co-funded project "Strengthening Public Finances […]

The post EU Praises Iraq's National Bank Lending Strategy first appeared on Iraq Business News.