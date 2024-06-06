Land Acquired for $1.5bn Baghdad Golf Development

2024-06-06 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Arabian Business reports that Abu Dhabi-based property developer Eagle Hills has bought land in Baghdad for a $1.5-billion golf real estate project. It says the Baghdad Golf Course and Spa will feature a world-class golf course, high-end residential neighbourhoods, a five-star hotel, and an exclusive resort club. Eagle Hills was founded by […]

