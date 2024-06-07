Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › German Support for new Glass Factory in Najaf

German Support for new Glass Factory in Najaf

German Support for new Glass Factory in Najaf
German Support for new Glass Factory in Najaf
2024-06-07 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani inaugurated the second specialized workshop to support the private industrial construction sector. During the event, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) and the German Export Credit Agency to finance private sector development projects under the government's sovereign guarantee initiative. […]

The post German Support for new Glass Factory in Najaf first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links