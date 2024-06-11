Bronze Age city unearthed in Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-06-11 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Spanish archaeologists have discovered the remains of a Bronze Age city in Erbil governorate in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, taking a significant step toward better understanding how agriculture and cities developed. Footage showed some of the Bronze Age city’s clay brick buildings, including stairs and rooms. Erbil’s director of archaeology, Nader […]

