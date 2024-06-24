Oil Firms in Iraqi Kurdistan would Sell Crude via Baghdad

2024-06-24 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. An industry group representing international oil companies (IOCs) in Iraqi Kurdistan has said that its members would agree to direct sales agreements with the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), which is controlled by Baghdad's Ministry of Oil. A statement from the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) on Friday, issued […]

