2024-06-25 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the launch of technological and scientific incubators in universities. Addressing the first conference on technological and scientific incubators, Dr. Naeem Abd Yaser Al-Aboudi said the initiative is a continuation of the government's support for innovation and entrepreneurship, with a view to promoting […]

The post Iraqi Govt to launch Tech Incubators in Universities first appeared on Iraq Business News.