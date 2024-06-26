Iraq to create National Construction Council

2024-06-26 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers (Cabinet) has approved the recommendation from the Ministerial Council for Social Services (Resolution 24016 K) to form the Iraqi Construction Council. This new council will be chaired by the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works and will include representatives from various ministries and organizations. Members include […]

