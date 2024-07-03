2024-07-03 17:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Angola's Sonangol has signed a contract with the Iraqi Oil Exploration Company to carry out a 3D seismic survey of its Qayara [Qayarrah] oil field in Nineveh Province. The Ministry's Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs, Bassem Mohammed Khudair, said: "This contract aligns with our strategic vision for the oil sector by involving national […]

The post 3D Seismic Survey Contract Signed for Qayara Oil Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.