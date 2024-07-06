Sweden extends support for De-Mining in Iraq

2024-07-06 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Government of Sweden extends its support to explosive hazards management and national mine action capability enhancement activities in Iraq The Government of Sweden has recently contributed an additional 10 million Swedish Krona (SEK) (USD 952,560.54) to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq in support of humanitarian mine action initiatives, to reduce […]

