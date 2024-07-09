PKK targets Turkish military vehicle in northern Duhok

2024-07-09 23:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A security source reported Tuesday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targeted a Turkish military vehicle in the northern region of Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the PKK used an improvised explosive device (IED) to attack the vehicle on the road between Kani village and the town of Dirluk, north of the governorate.

The vehicle caught fire, but there were no immediate reports on casualties or the extent of the damage.

The security situation in Duhok worsened in the last two days, with PKK intensifying its operations.

Earlier today, a Peshmerga fighter was wounded in a rocket attack launched by PKK militants near the village of Sikeri.

PKK also targeted a military site of the Turkish army in the Matin Mountain range in Al-Amadiya.

The presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in the governorate not only affected the security landscape, especially along the borders with Turkiye and Syria but also led to humanitarian consequences such as civilian displacement and fire outbreaks in farmers and agricultural lands.

On Monday, Kurdistan Region's Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed revealed ongoing communications between the Kurdish and Iraqi governments with Ankara regarding the Turkish incursion on the Iraqi territory.

Ahmed considered the presence of the PKK as "illegal," stressing that "we all believe that the PKK should leave these areas to avoid harming the residents."

In a TV interview, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, said, "The (Kurdistan) Workers' Party is a severe headache for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as well. They do not value the legitimacy of the Kurdistan Region's institutions and threaten Turkiye from our territories."

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU. Iraq considers it a "banned" organization.