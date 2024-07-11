Iraq launches Digital Registration of Births

2024-07-11 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) for Birth Registration has been officially launched. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with UNICEF, this initiative marks a transformative shift from traditional paper-based systems to a robust digital platform, according to a press release. "The digital CRVS system aims to ensure […]

