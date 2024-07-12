ITC Provides Skills to Support Iraqi Trade

2024-07-12 23:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Trade Centre (ITC) has organised a tailored training programme providing in-depth insights and practical tools for policymakers who are working to increase Iraq's trade. The training focused on project management and value chain analysis. According to a statement from ITC, participants learned to screen markets, analyze trade indicators, and prioritize […]

