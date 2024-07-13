Red Cross (ICRC) in Iraq publishes Activity Report 2023

2024-07-13 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iraq has published its Activity Report 2023. Present in Iraq since the Iran-Iraq war in 1980, the ICRC focuses on addressing the consequences of armed conflicts and other situations of violence. Although large-scale military operations are over, and more attention has been given […]

