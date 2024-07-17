Omani Diplomat to Represent UN in Iraq

2024-07-17 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of Mohamed al Hassan of Oman as his new Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). He succeeds Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her commitment and leadership […]

