Iraq and Austria Sign Air Services Agreement

2024-07-22 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Minister of Housing, Reconstruction, and Municipalities, and head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA), Mr. Benkin Rekani, signed an air services agreement with Austrian Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Andrea Nasi, on Thursday. Following the signing ceremony, Rekani expressed his satisfaction, highlighting that the agreement will open new avenues and resume […]

