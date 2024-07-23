Jordan and Iraq Extend Oil Supply Agreement

2024-07-23 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh (pictured), announced that the Iraqi Cabinet has approved the extension of the crude oil supply memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. The MoU, initially signed on May 4, 2023, […]

