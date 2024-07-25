Iraq-focussed EdTech start-up raises $500k

2024-07-25 19:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq-focussed Finnish EdTech start-up Corrsy has announced the successful closure of its pre-seed investment round, raising $500,000. According to a press release from the company, "this significant milestone marks the beginning of an exciting journey to transform education in the MENA region through groundbreaking learning experiences." The investment round was led by […]

