China, Siemens in Baiji Power Plant Rehabilitation

2024-07-31 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi government has approved the recommendation from the Ministerial Council for Energy (24067 T) of 2024 to sign a tripartite agreement involving the Ministry of Electricity, Siemens Energy, and the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). The agreement focuses on the rehabilitation of the Baiji Gas Power Plant (Unit 2), designating […]

