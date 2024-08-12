Iraqi Airways Renews Partnership with SITA

2024-08-12 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Airways has renewed its partnership agreement with IT service provider SITA, to modernize its passenger handling systems and stay aligned with technological advancements. Following directives from the Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, the national carrier will implement the SITA Flex Hybrid system to enhance passenger experience and service efficiency. The […]

