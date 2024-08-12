Iraqi Airways Launches First Flight to Tunisia

2024-08-12 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministry of Transport has announced the first Iraqi Airways flight to Tunisia aboard a modern Airbus A220, marking the national carrier's newest destination. This inaugural flight from Baghdad to Tunis is set to be followed by scheduled routes in the coming days. The development follows discussions between Iraq's Minister of Transport, […]

