Iraq Attracts $100bn in Investments; $5bn Deal with Elsewedy Electric

2024-10-28 05:50:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's government has successfully attracted $100 billion in investments over the past two years, according to Mohammed Al-Najjar, advisor to the Prime Minister for Investment and head of the Iraq Development Fund. He told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that a $5 billion agreement was signed recently with Egypt's Elsewedy Electric […]

