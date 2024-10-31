Kurdish leader Barzani advocates for unity: “One Kurdistan, one Parliament, one government” in new KRG

2024-10-31 12:15:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, MasoudBarzani, the Kurdish leader and Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party(KDP), called the recent elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan RegionParliament “historic,” emphasizing the principles for establishing the newKurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Speaking at the opening of theMesopotamia Medical Conference in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region,Barzani remarked on the October 20 elections, saying, "We take pride inthe fact that these elections were held in a calm atmosphere with complete freedomand without any problems, despite many expecting significant issues that coulddisrupt the process."

“Following the announcement of thefinal election results,” he said, “dialogue among all political parties basedon electoral entitlements is essential,” stressing, “The next government shouldbe formed on the principles of one Kurdistan, one Parliament, one government,and unified Peshmerga forces.”

Regarding the new government'sduties, he underscored the need to provide health and education services whilestriving for self-reliance. “While oil is important, it is a finite resource,unlike agriculture, which is crucial for long-term economic stability,” heclarified.

"I believe water scarcity willbe a critical issue now and in the future. No one can live without water."He commended the KRG for its efforts in building dams during its fifth term, stressingthat “the next government must prioritize this issue, as water concerns cannotafford negligence or shortcomings.”

“The KRG must resolve disputes andoutstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad based on the constitution,” headded, highlighting the importance of addressing “illegal activities,”including the establishment of narcotics factories, drug trafficking,terrorism, and lawlessness. “There must be limits to these actions; the law mustprevail,” he explained.