Independent candidates challenge Kurdistan election results, citing “violation of human rights”

2024-10-31 14:00:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday,independent candidates in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja provinces of theKurdistan Region rejected the results of the sixth Kurdistan Parliamentelections, affirming their intention to challenge the outcomes “to protect voters'rights.”

At a press conference inAl-Sulaymaniyah, Farhad Rasool, a representative for independent candidates,claimed that "the election results were predetermined before voting, andthe process does not reflect the will and aspirations of the people of Al-Sulaymaniyahand Halabja."

Rasool labeled the recent electionsas "a violation of human rights," highlighting that citizens in thetwo provinces face "multiple forms of injustice" regarding publicservices and their right to freely choose their representatives.

“Clear manipulation was evident inthe electronic results of some polling stations, with reported totals showingless than half of the votes recorded in the ballot boxes,” he said. “Thisraised suspicions among independent candidates, who are now determined topursue legal challenges against the results.”

Furthermore, Rasool confirmed thatthe decision to challenge the results aims to "protect voter rights andensure electoral integrity," urging authorities “to transparently reviewand audit the election outcomes.”

“The independent candidates'position reflects public discontent over electoral violations," he added.

Election Results

On Wednesday, the Independent HighElectoral Commission (IHEC) announced the final results of the elections,revealing a participation rate exceeding 72%.

According to the announced results,the total number of seats in Al-Sulaymaniyah is 38. The Patriotic Union ofKurdistan (PUK) secured the first position with 15 seats, followed by the NewGeneration Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadded- NGM) with eight seats. The KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) ranked third with three seats, tied with the IslamicUnion of Kurdistan (IUK), which also garnered three seats. The Justice Groupsecured two seats, the Position Coalition received two seats, the People'sFront acquired one seat, and the Kurdish Alliance obtained one seat, whileminority groups collectively received two seats.

In Duhok, there are a total of 25seats, with the KDP winning 18, the NGM obtaining two, and the IUK securing twoas well. The PUK, Justice Group, Position Coalition, and People's Front eachreceived one seat.

In Erbil, the total number of seatsis 34. The KDP won 17 seats, the PUK secured six, the NGM got five, the IUKobtained one, as did the Justice Group, Position Coalition, People's Front, andminorities, each receiving one seat.

In Halabja, there are three seats;one for the PUK, one for the IUK, and one for the KDP.

Based on the final results, the KDPemerged in the lead with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 seats. The NGMclaimed the third position with 15 seats, while the IUK took fourth with sevenseats. The Position Coalition came in fifth with four seats, the Justice Groupin sixth with three seats, the People's Front in seventh with two seats, theGorran (change) Movement in eighth with one seat, and the Kurdish Alliance inninth with one seat.