Leader Barzani congratulates new Parliament Speaker, Discusses legislative priorities

2024-11-02 10:45:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Democratic Party leader, held a phone call on Fridaywith Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, the newly elected Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament,to discuss the passage of laws and legislation.

According toa statement from his office, Barzani expressed his support and congratulationsto Al-Mashhadani on his election as Speaker. In turn, the new ParliamentSpeaker thanked the Kurdish leader for his “supportive stance and efforts toresolve disputes and facilitate the election of the Parliament Speaker.”

“During thephone call, the two sides emphasized addressing and resolving outstandingissues, as well as passing laws and legislations that serve the interests ofIraqi citizens of all their components and contribute to resolving differenceswithin the Iraqi political process,” the statement announced.