Leader Barzani discusses new government formation with US ambassador

2024-11-04 17:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Masoud Barzani, Leader of the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP), confirmed that the KDP has formed a team to negotiatewith other parties on the formation of the tenth government and determine itsagenda.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, FormerKurdish President, Masoud Barzani, met with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L.Romanowski, at the Saladin Resort. The meeting was also attended by SteveBitner, the US Consul General in Erbil.

“During the meeting, Ambassador Romanowski congratulatedPresident Barzani on the successful Kurdistan parliamentary elections held onOctober 20. She praised the democratic and peaceful conduct of the elections,especially given the regional tensions, and said that the event showcased theKurdistan Region’s positive image to the world,” the statement continued.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude to theinternational community and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) “fortheir significant roles in ensuring the success of the elections, despite sometechnical challenges.”

He also discussed steps toward forming a new government inthe region and ongoing negotiations among political parties, noting that “the KDPhad formed a team to negotiate with other parties about establishing the newgovernment and setting its agenda, emphasizing that the KDP does not have a ‘veto’on any political group.”

“The meeting also highlighted the political and securitysituation in the region and recent developments in the Middle East, andexchanged views on the political process in Iraq and the election of a new Speakerof the Iraqi Council of Representatives,” the statement concluded.