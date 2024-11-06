Iraq allocates 284B dinars to Kurdish farmers amid wheat payment delays

2024-11-06 14:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani authorized thedisbursement of 284 billion dinars ($217 Million) to farmers in the KurdistanRegion, a move aimed at addressing delayed payments for their wheat harvests.

Soran Omar,a member of the Iraqi Parliament, announced the decision, stating that thePrime Minister’s office had instructed the General Secretariat of the Councilof Ministers to release the funds to Kurdish farmers. “These farmers arepreparing for the new agricultural season but have yet to receive part of theirpayments for the wheat they delivered to storage silos.”

The requesthas been forwarded to the Ministry of Trade to investigate the reasons for thedelay in payments. The ministry confirmed that the 284 billion dinars remainpending, with efforts to expedite the release of the funds. A formal request,referenced as letter number (3002/2438500) dated October 30, 2024, was sent tothe General Secretariat to facilitate the payment.