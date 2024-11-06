Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Hungary and Bulgaria study Iraq's Development Road Project

Hungary and Bulgaria study Iraq's Development Road Project

Hungary and Bulgaria study Iraq's Development Road Project
Hungary and Bulgaria study Iraq's Development Road Project
2024-11-06 14:56:08 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Transport has announced that Türkiye has established a four-party council, including Iraq, Hungary, and Bulgaria, to advance the Development Road project's connection with Europe. Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the initial designs for railway are complete, with final designs now underway. The expressway's […]

The post Hungary and Bulgaria study Iraq's Development Road Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News