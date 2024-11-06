Hungary and Bulgaria study Iraq's Development Road Project

2024-11-06 14:56:08 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Transport has announced that Türkiye has established a four-party council, including Iraq, Hungary, and Bulgaria, to advance the Development Road project's connection with Europe. Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the initial designs for railway are complete, with final designs now underway. The expressway's […]

